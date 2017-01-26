Heat top Pistons 116-103

Heat top Pistons 116-103

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night. James Johnson scored 18 and Dion Waiters added 17 for the Heat, who tied a season high with 14 3-pointers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC