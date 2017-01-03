Hardaway, Schroder lead Hawks over Mavericks 97-82

Atlanta Hawks defender Dennis Schroder makes Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams lose control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Atlanta Hawks defender Dennis Schroder makes Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams lose control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.