George, Teague score 19 to lead Pacers over Knicks, 123-109
Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine rebounds, C.J. Miles added 15 points off the bench, and the Pacers extended their winning streak to a season-best fifth straight game.
