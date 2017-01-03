George scores 32 as Pacers beat Pistons 121-116
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris reach for the rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris reach for the rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC