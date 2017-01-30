Game Preview: Suns, Grizzlies face off on TNT
Why are the Suns playing on TNT on a Monday night in January, against the equally not-so-big-market Memphis Grizzlies? Who knows, but they are. And if Kellan Olson is right about anything, it's that the Suns seem to play well when the 'bright lights' are on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
