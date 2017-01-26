Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
You can either look at Friday's New Orleans loss as concerning, or you can shrug, tip your cap and accept that some teams match up well against the Spurs and are poise to steal a game here and there . Another team that raises its level of play against the Spurs are Rick Carlisle's Mavs, who have given San Antonio two close calls this season despite being among the West's bottom-feeders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC