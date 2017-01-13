Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 on Thursday night in the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico. Devin Booker's big game not enough in loss to Mavericks in Mexico City MEXICO CITY - Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 on Thursday night in the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico.

