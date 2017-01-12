Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #4- Jason Kidd
Of all the point guards the Dallas Mavericks have seen come and go through the system, none have made the overall impact that Jason Kidd did, despite being in the twilight of his career. In all of Dallas Mavericks history, it is hard to find a player with as much love and hate in a single area then Jason Kidd has.
