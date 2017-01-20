Dallas Mavericks Look for Win in Seco...

Dallas Mavericks Look for Win in Second Game of Back to Back vs Utah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Smoking Cuban

After falling in a tough loss versus the Miami Heat last night, the Dallas Mavericks look to go .500 on their back-to-back against the young Utah Jazz. The Dallas Mavericks are 14-28 and currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference, yet winning is still the goal in the Big D. Somehow Dallas is only 4 games behind the 8th spot in the West, and Dirk and Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC