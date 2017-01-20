Dallas Mavericks Look for Win in Second Game of Back to Back vs Utah

After falling in a tough loss versus the Miami Heat last night, the Dallas Mavericks look to go .500 on their back-to-back against the young Utah Jazz. The Dallas Mavericks are 14-28 and currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference, yet winning is still the goal in the Big D. Somehow Dallas is only 4 games behind the 8th spot in the West, and Dirk and Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.