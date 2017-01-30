Dallas Mavericks: Is Dorian Finney-Smith Better as a Starter?
The Dallas Mavericks have utilized undrafted rookie, Dorian Finney-Smith, in a number of ways this season. Is his role coming off the bench the one that suits him, or is he meant for the starting lineup? The Dallas Mavericks are full of young talent this season, and continue to add more and more as time goes by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC