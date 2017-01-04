Corey Brewer Credits Dallas to "Savin...

Corey Brewer Credits Dallas to "Saving His Career"

Corey Brewer, a member of the Dallas Mavericks championship team, spoke to The Ringer about his early time in the league and how Dallas saved his career. Chris Vernon, of The Ringer , set down with Corey Brewer of the Houston Rockets to chat about his early years at Florida, coming into the NBA, and much more surrounding his basketball career.

Chicago, IL

