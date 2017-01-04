Corey Brewer Credits Dallas to "Saving His Career"
Corey Brewer, a member of the Dallas Mavericks championship team, spoke to The Ringer about his early time in the league and how Dallas saved his career. Chris Vernon, of The Ringer , set down with Corey Brewer of the Houston Rockets to chat about his early years at Florida, coming into the NBA, and much more surrounding his basketball career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC