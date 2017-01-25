Continue reading Mark Cuban's wish to move Mavs out of AAC scores a victory at Dallas City Hall

Continue reading Mark Cuban's wish to...

The City Council unanimously approved creating a subdistrict in the Design District that includes the Dallas Mavericks' new practice facility off Stemmons Freeway - and "potentially an arena in the long term," according to Mavs attorney Jonathan Vinson. But, he cautioned the council before its vote, "we don't know that yet."

