Considering Millsap

With the school of thought that it is in the Celtics best interest to hold onto BK17 and BK18 is it worthwhile to consider trading for Paul Millsap this season? There are three reasons why this could be very enticing to the Celtics. The first is Millsap is a very good player, secondly he could be a relative bargain, and finally his presence would give Ainge more flexibility in building the team going forward.

