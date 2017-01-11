Celtics use big 2nd half, hold off scrappy 76ers, 110-106

Avery Bradley had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Celtics set a franchise record with 19 3-pointers in their 110-106 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Isaiah Thomas added 24 points, and Al Horford scored 14 of his 19 points -- including a pivotal late 3 -- in the final period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.