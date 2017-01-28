Blazersa C.J. McCollum gets the best of Grizzliesa Chandler Parsons in silly Twitter war

Memphis Grizzles forward Chandler Parsons doesn't need to delete his account, but the 28-year-old may want to think twice now before he decides to fan the flames of any more Twitter wars. Parsons came out on what many basketball fans consider the losing end of an online battle with the Portland Trail Blazers and, in particular, Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, at least if McCollum's latest Wikipedia entry is to be believed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.