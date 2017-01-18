Aschburner: Dirk's Everlasting Signature Shot

Given his druthers, Dirk Nowitzki is going to be more Tim Duncan than Kobe Bryant when it's time to say goodbye. Even if everyone knows the end date - he's already circled it, old bones willing, to be the Dallas Mavericks' final game of the 2018 postseason - he hopes to exit more like the San Antonio Spurs' ghost than the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.