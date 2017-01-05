Andrew Bogut insists he hasn't asked ...

Andrew Bogut insists he hasn't asked Dallas Mavericks to trade him - but knows it may happen

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Andrew Bogut gives perhaps the most honest interviews in the NBA, and when he says he feels there is no scenario that he can envision in which he returns next season as a Maverick, it rubs people the wrong way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC