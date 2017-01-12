Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies...

Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105

Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Memphis led by two late in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points, capped by a 3-pointer by Troy Daniels, to make it 110-103 with 26 seconds left.

