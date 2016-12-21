Preview: Mavericks at Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks aren't winning many games this season but they hold a recent mastery of the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas is looking for its 12th consecutive win over the host Lakers on Thursday, and the streak includes a 109-97 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. The Lakers have dropped five straight home games to the Mavericks and their most recent win in the series was a 101-81 victory on April 2, 2013, when Kobe Bryant had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
