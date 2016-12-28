Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs 12/28 Game Preview

Season Series - San Antonio Spurs lead 1-0 All-Time Series - San Antonio leads 88-75 Last Matchup - December 15, 2016, San Antonio won 107-92 Suns' Last Game - Loss to the Houston Rockets 131-115 Spurs' Last Game - Win over the Chicago Bulls 119-100 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 107.3 Opp PTS/G: 114.2 Spurs' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 104.6 Opp PTS/G: 97.9 The Phoenix Suns lost their last outing to the Houston Rockets in blowout fashion, never giving any inclination that the might be able to pull out the upset against the James Harden-led team. For the official Valley of the Suns wrapup and opinions on that game, read here More rumors are reported that Brandon Knight might be headed to the Sacramento Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.