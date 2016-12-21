Pelicans' pivotal homestand rolls on Friday night against Miami

With the Pelicans three games behind Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, they are in position to make a statement if they can go 4 for 4 in their remaining home games in December: against Miami , Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York through Dec. 30. "We're in a situation where we have to play exceptionally well there if we're going to have any kind of situation where we're going to get back into a playoff race," coach Alvin Gentry said after Tuesday's win at Philadelphia. The Pelicans kicked off the home stretch with a 121-110 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, but they have a chance to right the ship Friday.

