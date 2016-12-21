Pelicans fourth-quarter defense key i...

Pelicans fourth-quarter defense key in 111-104 victory over the Mavericks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Defense has been a source of concern for the New Orleans Pelicans during recent weeks, but they found a way to come up with big stops at the end of the game to come away with a 111-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
News Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14) Jun '14 Bill Russell Fan 64
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC