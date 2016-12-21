Pelicans fourth-quarter defense key in 111-104 victory over the Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Defense has been a source of concern for the New Orleans Pelicans during recent weeks, but they found a way to come up with big stops at the end of the game to come away with a 111-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night.

