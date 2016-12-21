Pacers show their true colors once more in loss to Boston
Even under the bright lights of professional basketball, high school hoops were the theme Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers donned their maroon and gold "Hickory" jerseys, a tie-in with the fictional team portrayed in the film Hoosiers that doubles as a chance to honor Indiana's illustrious history of prep basketball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC