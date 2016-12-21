Mundanity: Warriors 108, Mavericks 99
David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads, once observed that Life tends to be an accumulation of a lot of mundane decisions, which often gets ignored. Last night in a somewhat perfunctory performance at the Oracle the Golden State Warriors did things right for three strong quarters and in so doing defeated the Dallas Mavericks for the ninth straight time at home 108-99.
