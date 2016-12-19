Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington optimistic he will return soon from strained hamstring
Ellington is expected to miss his second consecutive game because of a strained right hamstring on Tuesday when the Heat host the Magic. The 29-year-old suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's loss to the Clippers.
