Mavericks take control in third quarter, beat Lakers 101-89
Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 12th consecutive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-89 on Thursday night. Harrison Barnes had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dwight Powell and Devin Harris each scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas.
