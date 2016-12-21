Lakers snap 11-game skid vs rival Cli...

Lakers snap 11-game skid vs rival Clippers, 111-102

Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points apiece and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-102 victory Sunday night. Lou Williams and D'Angelo Russell added 14 points each for the Lakers, who hadn't beaten their Staples Center co-tenants since opening night of the 2013-14 season.

Chicago, IL

