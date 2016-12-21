Jokic has near triple-double as Nuggets beat Mavs 117-107
Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, looks toy rebound the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Denver. Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, looks toy rebound the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
|Is Kobe Bryant the Most Successful Player of Hi... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Bill Russell Fan
|64
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC