Jokic has near triple-double as Nuggets beat Mavs 117-107
Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Gary Harris scored a career-high 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Monday night. Jokic finished an assist shy of his first career triple-double and tied his career high in points to help the Nuggets win their third straight game.
