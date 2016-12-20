Grading the Dallas Mavericks' Trade Assets

Dec 18, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Dallas Mavericks currently sit at the bottom of the league with a 7-21 record, a place nobody in the organization had in mind when they came into the season.

