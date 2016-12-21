George, Pacers still trying to rise up in East

Being bullish on the Indiana Pacers didn't seem so preposterous before their smallish backcourt looked so ill-fitting side-by-side, the team Larry Bird aggressively built to run ignored how fast breaks begin with rebounds, and Paul George began to blame conspiracy theories for a perceived lack of respect from referees. More than a third into the season, the Pacers have been a disappointing blend of inconsistency and indifference.

