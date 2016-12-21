D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle expec...

D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle expected back in Lakers lineup

Tuesday Dec 20

After experiencing a busy week under different circumstances, D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle will return when the Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets A on TuesdayA at Spectrum Center.A After nursing enough soreness in his left knee to keep him out ofA Saturday'sA loss to Cleveland, Russell practiced well enoughA on MondayA and atA TuesdayA shootaround not to face any minutes restriction.A "He looked really great the last two days as far as his activity level," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of Russell.A After Walton granted him to a return to Los Angeles to be with his fiance who is expecting a boy, Randle returned in time forA Tuesday'sA morning shootaround. "Almost here; not yet," Randle said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Chicago, IL

