Dallas Mavericks Top 10: #7-Tyson Chandler
At number 7 in our Dallas Mavericks Top 10 countdown, we stop at possibly the best center in franchise history who only played a total of 175 games over two seasons with the Mavs. Tyson Chandler is one of those Mavericks players that will probably never be forgotten. Between his incredible play above the rim on both ends of the court, as well as his heroics in the playoffs, Mavs fans adore Tyson.
