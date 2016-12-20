Career night for Isaiah helps Celtics...

Career night for Isaiah helps Celtics net first big upset in Memphis 112-109

Wednesday Dec 21

Celtics trailed by 15 in the third quarter before it turned into a career night for the little guy, who drilled seven of ten attempts from three and all 17 free throws for a career high 44 points. The Celtics get their first win over a team above .600 in an overtime thriller and in an ironic twist Randolph is ejected for a technical-two on Olynyk.

