Can the Mavericks Upset the Warriors?
As the Mavericks have finally reached the double-digit win plateau, can they use this to somehow find a win on the road against Golden State? The Dallas Mavericks are proving to the NBA slowly that they aren't near as bad a team as their record reflects. Although this process has been slower even than the team has expected, it is starting to get there.
