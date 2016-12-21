Bradley scores 23 as Celtics beat Gri...

Bradley scores 23 as Celtics beat Grizzlies

Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists, and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103 on Tuesday night. Gerald Green added a season-high 19 points and Jae Crowder scored 17 for Boston, which won for the sixth time in seven games and beat the Grizzlies for the second time in a week.

