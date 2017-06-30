Tristan Thompson for Derrick Favors: Your Cleveland Cavaliers trade idea No. 5

Despite health problems, Jazz forward Derrick Favors has good two-way ability as a power forward and could more offense up front if the Cavs were to acquire him in exchange for Tristan Thompson. Despite health problems, Jazz forward Derrick Favors has good two-way ability as a power forward and could more offense up front if the Cavs were to acquire him in exchange for Tristan Thompson.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How can the Cleveland Cavaliers catch the Golden State Warriors next season? We asked readers for trade suggestions and are presenting several of the best ideas to see what everyone thinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.