Tristan Thompson for Derrick Favors: ...

Tristan Thompson for Derrick Favors: Your Cleveland Cavaliers trade idea No. 5

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Despite health problems, Jazz forward Derrick Favors has good two-way ability as a power forward and could more offense up front if the Cavs were to acquire him in exchange for Tristan Thompson. Despite health problems, Jazz forward Derrick Favors has good two-way ability as a power forward and could more offense up front if the Cavs were to acquire him in exchange for Tristan Thompson.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How can the Cleveland Cavaliers catch the Golden State Warriors next season? We asked readers for trade suggestions and are presenting several of the best ideas to see what everyone thinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC