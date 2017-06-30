The Hawks never offered All-Star Paul Millsap a contract and...
All-Star forward Paul Millsap expected to engage in contract talks with the Atlanta Hawks, his team for the past four seasons, but found that in today's NBA, loyalty is fleeting. One day after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, Millsap revealed the reason for his departure to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC