Richard Jefferson says he'll return to Cavaliers
Richard Jefferson, who almost retired before last season, said he'll be back again next season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Richard Jefferson says he'll return to Cavaliers Richard Jefferson, who almost retired before last season, said he'll be back again next season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|9 hr
|Like phartz
|10
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC