NBA Free Agency 2017: Jose Calderon reportedly draws interest from Cleveland Cavaliers
Jose Calderon is a free agent this summer with a cap hold against the Atlanta Hawks books at $1,471,382. With that as the backdrop, the Game 4 playoff hero is reportedly a target of the Cleveland Cavaliers to serve as a backup to Kyrie Irving.
