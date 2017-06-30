Gordon Hayward visits Miami, as Heat lay out their vision

With coaches, staff and some current players helping to lay out the red carpet, the Heat made their pitch to the All-Star forward - who is also expected to speak with Boston and Utah in the coming days before announcing his decision. A person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press that Hayward was at the arena where the Heat play for several hours, getting a feel for many aspects of the team's operation and emphasis on their culture.

