Clippers to meet with free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday
The Clippers will meet with unrestricted free-agent point guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday to gauge his interest in joining the team, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks .
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
