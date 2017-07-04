Clippers to meet with free-agent guar...

Clippers to meet with free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Clippers will meet with unrestricted free-agent point guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday to gauge his interest in joining the team, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Jun 4 Bodily phart 4
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC