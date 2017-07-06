Cleveland Cavaliers: No GM, No big moves, No problem?
Not going to lie; I am very nervous about the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers now. With no GM negotiating deals, the Cavs look to remain stagnant while every team around them improves.
