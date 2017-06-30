Cavaliers to make Kyle Korver offer when free agency begins; eyeing...
The Cavaliers are expected to make Kyle Korver an offer to return to the team when NBA free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, sources told cleveland.com. The Cavs are entering free agency with Korver and the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony as perhaps their biggest targets, though the salary cap and New York's reported refusal to buy Anthony out of the two years and $54 million he has remaining on his contract could complicate their hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC