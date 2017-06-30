Akron 26 mins ago 11:29 a.m.Akron Racers' A.J. Andrews appears in ESPN Body Issue
Now, the Akron Racers' outfielder is adding another prestigious point to her resume. She'll appear in ESPN's annual Body Issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|12 hr
|Bodily pharting
|12
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC