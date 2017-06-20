Warriors pick up No. 38 pick Jordan Bell in deal with Bulls
The NBA champion Golden State Warriors acquired Oregon forward Jordan Bell from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for financial considerations. The Bulls selected the 6-foot-9 225-pounder with the 38th pick in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC