Undrafted, not unwelcome: Disappointing draft nights don't end journey for many NBA hopefuls

Sporting News spoke with people connected to the NBA Draft process at various levels and found that going undrafted is far from a death sentence for an NBA hopeful's future in the league. In the second quarter of an early February game in Portland, Mavericks rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell, with the ink barely dry on the 10-day contract he had signed just days earlier, scored 14 points in the first 13 minutes of the game, drawing the attention of ESPN broadcaster Dave Pasch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.