Tight security for NBA Finals in Cleveland gets boost in wake of recent terror attacks abroad
Quicken Loans Arena and surrounding areas will have increased security during the NBA Finals as a result of the the May 22 bombing outside a concert venue in Manchester, England, authorities say. Quicken Loans Arena and surrounding areas will have increased security during the NBA Finals as a result of the the May 22 bombing outside a concert venue in Manchester, England, authorities say.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Cleveland prepares to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals, officials are working to give already-heightened security measures an even greater boost in response to terror attacks in Manchester and London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Jun 4
|Bodily phart
|4
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC