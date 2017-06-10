Tight security for NBA Finals in Cleveland gets boost in wake of recent terror attacks abroad

Quicken Loans Arena and surrounding areas will have increased security during the NBA Finals as a result of the the May 22 bombing outside a concert venue in Manchester, England, authorities say. Quicken Loans Arena and surrounding areas will have increased security during the NBA Finals as a result of the the May 22 bombing outside a concert venue in Manchester, England, authorities say.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Cleveland prepares to host Game 3 of the NBA Finals, officials are working to give already-heightened security measures an even greater boost in response to terror attacks in Manchester and London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.