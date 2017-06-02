It was just six years ago that a much younger Kevin Durant, talking on social media during the 2011 NBA lockout, said that he wanted to marry Barbados-born performing artist Rihanna. There was a time when a younger Kevin Durant wanted to marry Rihanna It was just six years ago that a much younger Kevin Durant, talking on social media during the 2011 NBA lockout, said that he wanted to marry Barbados-born performing artist Rihanna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.