Syracuse's Andrew White signs free agent deal with Cleveland Cavaliers
Andrew White wasn't selected during the NBA draft on Thursday night, but the former Syracuse Orange standout will continue to chase his NBA dream with the Cleveland Cavaliers. White agreed to play for the Cavaliers' entry in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, according to his agent Adie Von Gontard.
